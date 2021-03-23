I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $53.76 on Monday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in I-Mab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $8,551,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $7,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $7,083,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

