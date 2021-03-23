Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

