IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.16 EPS.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.