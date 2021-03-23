ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 716,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

