Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,164.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.86, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,264.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,106.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

