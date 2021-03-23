Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,315 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.85.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

