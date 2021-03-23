Inscription Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $368.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

