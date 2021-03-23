Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after purchasing an additional 656,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $29,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

