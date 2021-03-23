Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,586 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

