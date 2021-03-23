Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $17,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,179.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ruskin Alexander Vest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Ruskin Alexander Vest bought 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,840.00.

Shares of RBNC opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $473.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

