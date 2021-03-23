Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65.

Shares of CNR opened at C$141.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.17. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$97.68 and a one year high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

