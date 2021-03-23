Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells 55,500 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,531,000 after purchasing an additional 672,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

