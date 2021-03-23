Insider Selling: Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Sells 38,213 Shares of Stock

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNMP opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.17.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

