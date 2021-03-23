Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 1,283 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $131,674.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,129.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22.

Shares of GWRE opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.21 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

