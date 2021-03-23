Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Sells 70,275 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.