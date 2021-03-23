Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

