International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

