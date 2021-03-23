Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

ITP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

ITP opened at C$29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$7.12 and a twelve month high of C$31.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

