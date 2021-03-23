Investors Purchase High Volume of Kansas City Southern Put Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,654 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,259% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

NYSE KSU opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

