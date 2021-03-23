Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 850% compared to the average daily volume of 429 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

