Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $55.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,137. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.