IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.64.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.32.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

