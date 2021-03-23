IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

IRIDEX stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

