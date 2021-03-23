iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.