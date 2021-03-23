J.B. Hunt Transport Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,193 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,856% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT opened at $158.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

