J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 93,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $304,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 85,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $278,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,176.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,812.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

