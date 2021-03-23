Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,923,884 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $502,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,953. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

