Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $390.15 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,372 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.54% of CarMax worth $390,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $882,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $136.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

