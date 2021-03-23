Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $543.10 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.89% of Avalara worth $543,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,330.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,307. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.66. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

