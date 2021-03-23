Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Visteon worth $346,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,326. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

