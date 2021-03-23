Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 9,856 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,257,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $435,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 16,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,606 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

