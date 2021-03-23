Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,253,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 807,927 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $616,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $183.43. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

