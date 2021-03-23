Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Molecular Templates, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTEM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $634.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,580,774 shares of company stock worth $19,543,586. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

