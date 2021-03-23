Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$636.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

