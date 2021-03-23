Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

