Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $11.07 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

