JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.76.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

