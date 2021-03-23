JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

