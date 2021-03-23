K92 Mining’s (KNT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.60 and a 12-month high of C$8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

