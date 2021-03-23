Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.