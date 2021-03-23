Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,516. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.