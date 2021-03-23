Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 789,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $138,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

SCHK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 7,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,364. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.