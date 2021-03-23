KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

