Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Decreased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

