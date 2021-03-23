Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KC opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

