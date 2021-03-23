Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.