Kismet Acquisition Three Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 30th (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Kismet Acquisition Three’s (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Kismet Acquisition Three had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

