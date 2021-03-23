Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 307,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

