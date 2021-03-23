L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.59.

L Brands stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

