Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $243.10 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average is $210.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

